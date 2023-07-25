Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.62 Per Share

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Calnex Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

LON CLX opened at GBX 116.82 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £102.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,947.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.15. Calnex Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Calnex Solutions

In other news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £1,799.75 ($2,307.67). 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.