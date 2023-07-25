Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 189,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

