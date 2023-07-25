Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to C$171.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.67. 1,857,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.