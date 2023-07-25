Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 281 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,451,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 417,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,730. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

