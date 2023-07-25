Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,652,060,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.73. 848,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,053. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.