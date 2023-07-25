Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.44% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS:IGHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

