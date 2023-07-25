Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.51. 140,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

