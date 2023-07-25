Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $262.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

