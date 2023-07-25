Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Cathay Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHYFF stock remained flat at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. Cathay Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

