CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Reduced by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

CDW stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average is $185.94. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.