Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion.

Celestica stock opened at C$21.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.43. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$11.28 and a 1 year high of C$21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Celestica

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

