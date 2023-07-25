Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Increased by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after buying an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,607,000 after buying an additional 173,490 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

CVE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

