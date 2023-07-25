Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of RTX traded down $12.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,324,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

