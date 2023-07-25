Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,448,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

