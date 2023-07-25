Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,190,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $155.56. 120,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $157.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.