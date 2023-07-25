Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.10. 83,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

