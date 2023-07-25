Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

