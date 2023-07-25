Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $239.99. 427,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

