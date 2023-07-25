Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

