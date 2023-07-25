Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $149.62. 1,452,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $149.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.16.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

