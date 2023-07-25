Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after acquiring an additional 434,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.74. 28,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

