Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after buying an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

