CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 45 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

GWW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $768.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,800. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $727.51 and a 200 day moving average of $677.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.99 and a 1 year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.