CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.14. 1,159,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

