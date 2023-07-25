CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,253 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 338,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,195. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.