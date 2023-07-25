CFO4Life Group LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $475.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,076. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

