CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 179,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,784,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $475.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

