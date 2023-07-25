CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,488. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

