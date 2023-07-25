CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 679 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. 894,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

