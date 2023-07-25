CIBC Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEX traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$79.56. 64,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,113. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Onex has a twelve month low of C$58.71 and a twelve month high of C$80.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.13.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.