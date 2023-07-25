Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 856.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

