Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stake Lifted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,375 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CIFR. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cipher Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

