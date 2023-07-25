Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

