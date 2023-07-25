Citigroup Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. 1,857,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,498. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.