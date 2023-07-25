Citigroup Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $72.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.92.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

