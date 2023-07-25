Citigroup Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $108.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 3.5 %

DFS opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

