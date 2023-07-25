Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Boeing stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.66. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

