Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 470 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 723.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 497,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 174,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.19. 37,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,002. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.