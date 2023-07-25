Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 470 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 723.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 497,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 174,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.19. 37,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,002. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
