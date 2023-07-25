Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.01. The company had a trading volume of 814,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.25 and a 200-day moving average of $337.67. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.