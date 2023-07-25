Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.75 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.39. The stock had a trading volume of 139,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

