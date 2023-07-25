Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP remained flat at $52.48 during trading on Tuesday. 360,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

