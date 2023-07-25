Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,658,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

