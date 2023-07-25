Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.88. 1,406,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.