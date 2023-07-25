Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 682,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,948. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

