Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 220 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.72. 169,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

