Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 625 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Eaton stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.65. 384,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

