Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 4.7%

Jul 25th, 2023

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOGet Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 440,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,460,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

