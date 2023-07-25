Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 440,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,460,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.