CME Group (CME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.40. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

