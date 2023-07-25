Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of COKE opened at $646.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $694.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,945,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

