Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,803.33 ($35.94).

Several research firms have commented on CCH. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.90) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 3,150 ($40.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.34) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.62) to GBX 3,000 ($38.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £4,423.20 ($5,671.50). Insiders purchased a total of 545 shares of company stock worth $1,314,772 over the last three months. 46.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,396 ($30.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,470.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,379.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,245.33. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,811 ($23.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($33.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of €0.78 ($0.87) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 6,907.22%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

